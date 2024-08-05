Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $153.63 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $908.97 million and $153.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00036640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00013246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000524 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,754,895 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

