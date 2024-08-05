Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,970,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,777,442 shares of company stock worth $47,335,815. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Alkami Technology by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at $37,178,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at $3,316,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

