Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.47. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares in the company, valued at $455,970,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,777,442 shares of company stock valued at $47,335,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,178,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,316,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

