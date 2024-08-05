Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATEC. Barclays began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.11.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 618,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,235. The stock has a market cap of $821.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

