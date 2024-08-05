Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALS shares. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

TSE:ALS opened at C$21.81 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$22.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 114.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

