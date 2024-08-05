Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.26

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 23470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Altus Power Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $559.14 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 82,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altus Power by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Altus Power by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

