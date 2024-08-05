Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 3,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,084,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,055,792.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25.

GoDaddy Trading Down 2.9 %

GDDY stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,436. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $152.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.