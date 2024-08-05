América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

AMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.65.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.5 %

América Móvil stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.2608 dividend. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after buying an additional 5,627,860 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in América Móvil by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $42,575,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

