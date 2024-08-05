American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in American Water Works by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,688,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,838,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after buying an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 3.1 %

AWK traded down $4.63 on Monday, reaching $142.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

