Analysts Set Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target at $41.13

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

AKRO stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,452,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.