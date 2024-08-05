Analysts Set Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Price Target at $27.10

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDHC. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $14,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,451,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,652,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,973,000.

NYSE SDHC opened at $30.85 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

