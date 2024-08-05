Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) PT at $40.00

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on X

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.