Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) PT at $40.00

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Shares of X stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
