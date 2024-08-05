Analyzing Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis -4.51% 3.98% 2.88% Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $1.82 billion 1.26 -$33.26 million ($1.50) -27.79 Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Enovis and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enovis and Pathfinder Cell Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 1 8 0 2.89 Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enovis currently has a consensus price target of $71.63, indicating a potential upside of 70.17%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Summary

Enovis beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

