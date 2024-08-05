Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Insider Yvette K. Schultz Sells 50,000 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.21. 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,224. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,510 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,734,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 488.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after buying an additional 1,186,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.