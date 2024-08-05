Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $250.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Apple Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $205.48 on Thursday. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 61,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 127,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $26,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

