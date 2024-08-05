ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$30.54 Average PT from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean William Stuart sold 10,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total value of C$255,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sean William Stuart sold 10,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total value of C$255,100.00. Also, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,226. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARX stock opened at C$23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.02 and a 12-month high of C$26.17. The stock has a market cap of C$13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.88.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

