ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 529,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $9,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $7,838,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 80,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $3,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

