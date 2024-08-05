Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $9.25

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $7.96. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 114,759 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,421,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.