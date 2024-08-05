Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 628 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04.

On Monday, June 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $4.16 on Monday, reaching $315.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,337. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.32.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

