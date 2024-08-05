ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 118.80.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:ARM traded down 8.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 104.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,848,820. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion and a PE ratio of 129.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 153.78 and a 200-day moving average of 127.51.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported 0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.35 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. ARM’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,194,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ARM by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of ARM by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.