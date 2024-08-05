Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 657.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,689,000 after buying an additional 7,425,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after buying an additional 1,731,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 454,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

