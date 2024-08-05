Arteris’ (AIP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 107.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.23. 86,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arteris has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 229.27% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $25,955.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,362.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arteris news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 26,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $211,314.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,566.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $25,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,825 shares of company stock worth $677,733. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Arteris by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 25.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 28.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

