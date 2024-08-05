Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91), Zacks reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.95 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABG traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $277.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

