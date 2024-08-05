AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 3.1%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 7,369,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,839,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.