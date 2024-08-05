Astera Labs (ALAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Astera Labs has set its Q2 guidance at ~$0.11 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. On average, analysts expect Astera Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astera Labs Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $42.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

