AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 41.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 56,397 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,937,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $82.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

