Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $833,206.50, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.
Athersys Company Profile
