Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.00

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 68.54 ($0.88), with a volume of 115461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.80 ($0.87).
Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.04.
Atrato Onsite Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.
Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile
Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atrato Onsite Energy
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.