AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $10,361,568.90 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,108,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $170.74 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $197.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

