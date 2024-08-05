Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.34. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 212,367 shares traded.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 15.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

About Aveanna Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

