Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.34. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 212,367 shares traded.
Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 15.9 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.08.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
