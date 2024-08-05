AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

AvidXchange stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.03.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $154,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 758,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,524,483.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $316,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $154,684.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 758,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,524,483.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

