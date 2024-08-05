AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $14.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVDX. Barclays decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,495,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

