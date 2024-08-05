B. Riley Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $134.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $100.73. 965,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MasTec has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $113.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.64 and a beta of 1.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 64.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 32.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

