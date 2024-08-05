BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $447.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Institutional Trading of BAE Systems
BAE Systems Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $66.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
See Also
