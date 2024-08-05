Bank of America Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $13.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.23.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 22,606,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,970,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.03. Snap has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,129. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,786,000 after buying an additional 830,889 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,206,000 after purchasing an additional 385,191 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Snap by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,124,000 after purchasing an additional 751,846 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

