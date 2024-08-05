Barclays Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded Intel from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research lowered Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,844,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,681,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,457.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after buying an additional 3,232,567 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

