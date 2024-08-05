Barclays Increases Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $22.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.