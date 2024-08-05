Barclays Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $290.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.58.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.21. 1,764,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.22. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $12,146,968. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

