Barclays Raises Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $43.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.59. 1,336,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,093. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

