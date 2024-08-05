Bart Schaller Sells 930 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SYF traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,011,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

