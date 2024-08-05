Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAXFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAX

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.