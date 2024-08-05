BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in BCE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,725,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in BCE by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,217,000 after buying an additional 435,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,085,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,678,000 after acquiring an additional 287,261 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.92. 1,111,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

