Benjamin Jordan Cohn Sells 5,093 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hologic Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.36. 2,365,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 51.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 176,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,297,000 after buying an additional 338,212 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

