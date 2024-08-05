Berenberg Bank Upgrades Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to “Strong-Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised Croda International to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Croda International Stock Down 0.3 %
About Croda International
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
