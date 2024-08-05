Berenberg Bank Upgrades Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to “Strong-Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Croda International to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Croda International Stock Down 0.3 %

About Croda International

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. Croda International has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $36.99.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

