BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BILL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. BILL has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $119.32.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Equities research analysts predict that BILL will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 10,361.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BILL by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.