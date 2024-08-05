BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BILL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.94.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Equities research analysts predict that BILL will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 10,361.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BILL by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
