BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 4.8%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 4,459,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,395,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven K. Galson acquired 21,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $283,014.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,898.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $13,278,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,491 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

