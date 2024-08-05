BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $3.73 on Monday, hitting $80.47. 2,229,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,850 shares of company stock worth $5,052,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

