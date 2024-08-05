BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.250 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.4 %

BMRN stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Scotiabank increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,084. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

