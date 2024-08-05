BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Down to $4.07

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $3.21. BitFuFu shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 61,382 shares trading hands.

BitFuFu Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.38% of BitFuFu at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

