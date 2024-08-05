BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.71

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 205377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.